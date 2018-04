Showcasing comedians of colour w/ Tamara Shevon, Everardo Ramirez, Cathryn Naiker, Moe Ismail, Kweku Winful, Tia McGregor and Chanel Ali. Hosted by Brandon Ash-Mohammed and Hoodo Hersi. 9:30 pm. $15, adv $12. comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=9459