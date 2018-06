Luminato Festival and 600 Highwaymen present an interactive performance that tests the limits of individual and collective responsibility and our willingness to be there for one another.

Jun 12-17: Tue 7 pm, Wed 2, 6 and 9 pm, Thu 6 pm, Fri 2 and 9 pm, Sat 4 pm, Sun 1 and 5 pm. $39 & up.

https://luminatofestival.com/2018/Events/The-Fever