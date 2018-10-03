The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here

Challenges to investigative reporting has led to the country's first ever investigative institute focused on bringing journalists, journalism students and faculty from different institutions together in the service of public interest reporting. Join Rob Cribb, Patti Sonntag, and Lisa Taylor in a panel discussion to find out more. Noon-1:30 pm. Free. Room 103.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/future-investigative-journalism-here