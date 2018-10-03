The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here

to Google Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Challenges to investigative reporting has led to the country's first ever investigative institute focused on bringing journalists, journalism students and faculty from different institutions together in the service of public interest reporting. Join Rob Cribb, Patti Sonntag, and Lisa Taylor in a panel discussion to find out more. Noon-1:30 pm. Free. Room 103.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/future-investigative-journalism-here

Info
Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-979-5000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Future Of Investigative Journalism Is Here - 2018-10-03 12:00:00