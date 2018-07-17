The Importance Of Canada's National Parks
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
There are 46 national parks to discover across Canada. Each national park plays an important role in protecting and conserving the environment in Canada and our planet. Join the Parks Canada team to learn about these natural treasures. 6:30 pm. Free.
For more information visit the library or call 416-396-3975.
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
