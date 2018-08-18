The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery

to Google Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00

Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1

In this hands-on workshop, the ancient art of perfumery meets the contemporary science of aromatherapy. We'll sample dozens of essential oils and discover why and how they work.

You'll create and go home with a customized:

• Oil-based Perfume

• Eau de Parfum - Alcohol based perfume spray

• Eau de Toilette

• Eau de Cologne / Aftershave

• Eau Fraiche / Deodorizer

August 18 from 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225. Register online

Info
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
Personal & Professional Development
647-827-6968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery - 2018-08-18 10:00:00