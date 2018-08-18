The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery

In this hands-on workshop, the ancient art of perfumery meets the contemporary science of aromatherapy. We'll sample dozens of essential oils and discover why and how they work.

You'll create and go home with a customized:

• Oil-based Perfume

• Eau de Parfum - Alcohol based perfume spray

• Eau de Toilette

• Eau de Cologne / Aftershave

• Eau Fraiche / Deodorizer

August 18 from 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225. Register online