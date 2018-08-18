The Joy Of Scent Aromatherapy Perfumery
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1
In this hands-on workshop, the ancient art of perfumery meets the contemporary science of aromatherapy. We'll sample dozens of essential oils and discover why and how they work.
You'll create and go home with a customized:
• Oil-based Perfume
• Eau de Parfum - Alcohol based perfume spray
• Eau de Toilette
• Eau de Cologne / Aftershave
• Eau Fraiche / Deodorizer
August 18 from 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225. Register online
Info
Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
Personal & Professional Development