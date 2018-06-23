The Junction Summer Solstice Festival
The Junction Keele and Dundas, Toronto, Ontario
Celebrate the longest day of sun with family fun activities, music, art, performances, food and drinks. Noon-midnight. Free.
Six blocks of activities on Dundas Street West from Quebec Avenue to Indian Grove (full-road closure from Indian Grove to Keele and Keele to High Park).
thejunctionbia.ca/event/the-junction-summer-solstice-festival
Info
The Junction Keele and Dundas, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events