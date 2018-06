YRG Productions presents the play by Jason Robert Brown. Two 20-something New Yorkers spend five years falling in and out of love. July 27-29, Fri-Sun 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 1 pm. $30, arts workers $25.

Tickets: thelastfiveyearsyrg.brownpapertickets.com

www.facebook.com/events/2017014125228156/