The Main Ingredient Silent Disco Dance Party
Scadding Court Community Centre 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6
Party late into the night, without annoying the neighbours. Pick up a pair of free headphones and dance to DJ sets (3 channels) only and your friends can hear, spun by The Main Ingredient DJ's + a few friends with host wan luv. Set #1 (10:30pm) & Set #2 (midnight). Free.
Info
Free
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge