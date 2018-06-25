The Murals at Old Mill

Philip Cote, the Indigenous artist who created the murals at Old Mill, will discuss their creation and meaning. The murals illuminate 130,000 years of Indigenous peoples' history on Turtle Island, across ten time points. They illustrate Indigenous cosmology, mapping the beginnings of the Universe and Indigenous peoples' place within it. 7 pm. Free. 

Info
Annette Library 145 Annette, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7692
