The Sex Goddess Project Viewing Party

The Sex Goddess Project is the first ever Canadian photography project depicting women and transpersons of all shapes and sizes and colours and ages celebrating their sexuality authentically without shame and apology. You can find out more about The Sex Goddess Project at (NSFW) www.sexgoddessproject.com/events.

June 28 at 7 pm. $10. For tickets, contact ricardo@ricardoscipio.ca Pre-registration is required.

Good For Her 175 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1H3 View Map
