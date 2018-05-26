The Shape of Water: The Creative Mind behind the Costume Designs

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Luis Sequeira, the costume designer of this multiple award winning film will talk about his journey while working on the costumes of this film with Guillermo del Toro, and on his extensive experience as a costume designer in the film industry here in Canada and in Hollywood. Q & A  to follow. 2 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT346493&R=EVT346493

