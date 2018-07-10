The Start-up Carnival
Steam Whistle Brewing 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9
The Start-up Carnival is a charity event that will bring together Toronto’s Tech community for a night of entertainment and friendly competition. Activities include executive dunk tank, gladiator joust battle, and a minute to win it challenge. All proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities to support seriously ill children and their families and to help them heal better together. 6:30-10 pm. $10, on eventbrite.com.
