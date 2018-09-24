The Tom Hendry Nominee Gala
Arts & Letters Club 14 Elm, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1G7
An evening celebrating the best new work by Canadian playwrights. The nominees for the 2018 Tom Hendry Awards will be announced live at the event. Excerpts from the plays nominated for the RBC Emerging Playwright Award will be performed throughout the evening. Doors open at 5:30 pm. $28.50.
Tickets by email at reservations@artsandlettersclub.ca or by phone at 416-597-0223 ext. 2
