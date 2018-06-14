The Walrus Talks The Future & 15th Anniversary

The Walrus Talks The Future is a special edition of The Walrus Talks and will be followed by a reception celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Walrus. Join us as we explore how trends are defining the future of Canada through business, politics, arts, media, innovation and more with Geoff Cape, Lisa Charleyboy, Craig Nevill-Manning, Robert Jago, and Tanya (Toni) De Mello. Thursday, June 14, 6:30 pm. $25, stu/srs $20. Pre-register on eventbrite.ca.

thewalrus.ca/the-walrus-talks-the-future-3

The Walrus Talks The Future is part of The Walrus LIVE, to purchase a full pass to all of The Walrus LIVE, please visit

thewalrus.ca/WalrusLIVE