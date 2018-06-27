The Ward Uncovered: The Archaeology Of Everyday Life

In 2015, excavation began on a parking lot designated to become a court house, next to City Hall. Discovered underneath were half a million artifacts from the area's days as The Ward, a poor but vibrant 'arrival city' home to Irish, African-American, Jewish and Chinese immigrants between 1840-1950. Now collected in one book, The Ward Uncovered is an essential Toronto time capsule. Book launch with dramatic readings music, and artifacts on display. 7-9 pm. Free.