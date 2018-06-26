Therapy Dog Visit
Meet and greet with a St John Ambulance therapy dog and his handler. You will learn how to approach dogs, what a therapy dog is, and get a chance to ask questions. Kids will also have an opportunity to meet and pet one. 6:30 pm. Free.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT352287&R=EVT352287
Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events