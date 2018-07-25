Thirtieth St Mural Project
Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4
Join artist Nick Sweetman for a consultation on the design for his upcoming mural on the Thirtieth Street Underpass in Long Branch. Nick is working in collaboration with muralist and First Nations historian Phil Cote to design a nature-themed mural and they need your feedback on the design to make it better suited to the community it resides in. 6-8 pm. Free.
