"This Used To Be My Home"

Photography storytelling exhibit. The nine photographs showcase peoples’ homes. A park bench. A garage. An emergency shelter. Told from the lens of those with lived experience of homelessness, each photo tells a story of resilience in the face of hardship. This exhibit is a sharing of collective experiences produced by the failings of the very systems that were meant to keep us safe and housed with dignity.

At the Toronto Homeless Memorial outside the Church of the Holy Trinity, 10 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre. Jun 18-20, noon to 5 pm. Free.