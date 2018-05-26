Toby's Place 2nd Annual Comedy Night
Birchcliff Bluffs United Church 33 East, Toronto, Ontario M1N1Z9
Toby's Place is a drop in centre in south Scarborough for LGBTQ+ youth. This year's (2nd annual) comedy night and silent auction fundraiser will feature Maggie Cassella, Randy Vancourt, Martha Chavez, Anne Marie Scheffler and others. 6:30 pm. $50, at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 100% of proceeds go to Toby's Place.
