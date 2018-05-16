Toronto Biennial of Art Lecture
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Sally Tallant, Director of the Liverpool Biennial, in conversation with Kitty Scott, The Carol and Morton Rapp Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the AGO, and co-curator of the 2018 Liverpool Biennial. They will discuss exhibition-making, biennials in general, and the 2018 Liverpool Biennial, Beautiful world, where are you? 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public.
