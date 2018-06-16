Toronto Bloomsday Festival

Kew Gardens Park 2075 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

Anna Livia Productions presents the 33rd annual outdoor celebration of James Joyce's novel, Ulysses. Actors and musicians re-enact scenes in a walk along the beach, followed by readings and music at the Beaches Library (2161 Queen E).

June 16, 9 am-noon (assemble at Kew Gardens, west of the library). Free.

Bloomsday Brunch follows at Gastro Pub (1987 Queen E), noon-2 pm, see website for details.

Info
Kew Gardens Park 2075 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events, Stage
Theatre
416-778-8203
