Toronto International Youth Dance Festival

to Google Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

The Festival celebrates cultural diversity through the art of dance. TIYDF focus on youth dancers, with participation ranging from local to international dance schools. Opening ceremony begins Friday, Aug 3 at 5 pm. The festival continues the next day with the main competitions and then concludes with a closing ceremony on Saturday. Aug 3-4, see website for schedule. Free.

Info
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Stage
Festivals
Dance
to Google Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Toronto International Youth Dance Festival - 2018-08-03 17:00:00