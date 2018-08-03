Toronto International Youth Dance Festival
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
The Festival celebrates cultural diversity through the art of dance. TIYDF focus on youth dancers, with participation ranging from local to international dance schools. Opening ceremony begins Friday, Aug 3 at 5 pm. The festival continues the next day with the main competitions and then concludes with a closing ceremony on Saturday. Aug 3-4, see website for schedule. Free.
