Toronto Men Too Bashful To Wear Stylish Clothing
Broadview Hotel 106 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G9
From Edwardian styles, through the post-war period, the Roaring Twenties and the 1930s – the “Golden Age of Menswear.” Drawing from the archives of Canada’s oldest custom tailor, Walter Beauchamp, Pedro Mendes will present an illustrated lecture on classic menswear in Toronto. 6:30 pm. $5 (free to RHS Members).
Broadview Hotel 106 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G9
Under $10
