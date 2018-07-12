Toronto Summer Music Festival
Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Reflections Of Wartime: 2018 Toronto Summer Music Festival commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, and features a diverse and intriguing range of works written during or inspired by times of war throughout history to present day. Concerts at various venues including Church of the Redeemer, Edward Johnson Building (Walter Hall) and Lula Lounge. Jul 12-Aug 4. $20-$90.
