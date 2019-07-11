Toronto Summer Music Festival
Koerner Hall 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
The 2019 Toronto Summer Music Festival features 50+ public events including 28 mainstage concerts performed by renowned Canadian and international artists plus master classes, lectures, workshops, and free outreach concerts. The 2019 Festival theme, Beyond Borders, explores and celebrates the cross-cultural influences that have pervaded classical music from the times of Mozart and Mahler to today. Jul 11 to Aug 3. $20.
