Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee Art Auction

Art auction to support the TSO and tuition-free enrolment for young musicians in the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra. Event starts with wine and cheese to preview the art on Fri, May 25 at 7 pm. Live auction takes place 1:30 pm on Sun, May 27. $20. Registration is at TSVC.CA/art-auction or 416-593-7769,ext 358. Check out the website for more event information and absentee bid directions.