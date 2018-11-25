Toronto's Chanukah Market presented by NoshFest
The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6
NoshFest, Toronto's Jewish Food Festival, is proud to present Toronto's Chanukah Market, a fun day celebrating Jewish food and culture with a holiday twist. Please join us to nosh on traditional Chanukah treats and other Jewish cuisine, shop for holiday gifts and enjoy entertainment and cooking demos. 10 am-4 pm. $10.
Info
The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Under $10
Community Events, Food & Drink