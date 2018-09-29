Toronto's Biggest Vintage Show is at Exhibition Place
Queen Elizabeth Building 180 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto's Biggest Vintage Show is at Exhibition Place. Includes the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show and th Toronto Antique & Vintage Market. Over 120 amazing vendors featuring vintage clothing, accessories, antiques, retro and vintage decor. Grab a discount pass on website.
Sep 29 & 30, Sat 10 am-5 pm, Sun 10 am-4 pm. $12. www.torontovintageclothingshow.ca
