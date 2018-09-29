Toronto's Biggest Vintage Show is at Exhibition Place. Includes the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show and th Toronto Antique & Vintage Market. Over 120 amazing vendors featuring vintage clothing, accessories, antiques, retro and vintage decor. Grab a discount pass on website.

Sep 29 & 30, Sat 10 am-5 pm, Sun 10 am-4 pm. $12. www.torontovintageclothingshow.ca