Tree For Me

Community-based partnership that makes it easy for Toronto residents to get no-cost native trees for their backyards or outdoor container. Pre-register for an event in your area, attend a free workshop, then come pick up a tree or shrub for your backyard or balcony at no cost.

Pick-up dates & locations:

September 19: 3-6 pm, at Chester Le Community Centre (201 Chester Le Blvd).

September 27 & 29: Thursday 3-7 pm; Saturday 10 am-noon, at East Lynn Park Farmers' Market (1949 Danforth Ave).

September 30: 1-5 pm, at Black Creek Community Farm (201 Chester Le Blvd).

October 10: 11 am-3 pm, at Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre (2650 Finch West).

October 13: 1-3 pm, at Church of the Transfiguration (111 Manor Rd East).

October 14: 10:30 am-12:30 pm at Mimico Square (2441 Lake Shore West)

October 14: 2-5 pm at Noor Cultural Centre (123 Wynford Dr)

October 16: 2-5 pm at FoodShare Toronto (120 Industry St, Unit C)

October 18: 3:30-7 pm at PACT Urban Peace Program (640 Lawrence West)

October 27: 10 am-1 pm at Marie Curtis Park (2 Forty Second St)

treeforme.ca