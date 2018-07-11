Tree-mendous Trees – Family Nature Walk
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Get to know majestic Black Oaks, towering White Pines, beautiful Paper Birches and many more. We’ll also talk about how animals, including humans, benefit from trees in a variety of ways, as well as some of the latest research on how trees communicate with each other. 1:30-3:30 pm. Free/pwyc, suggested donation of $2-$5 per person.
