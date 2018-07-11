Tree-mendous Trees – Family Nature Walk

Get to know majestic Black Oaks, towering White Pines, beautiful Paper Birches and many more. We’ll also talk about how animals, including humans, benefit from trees in a variety of ways, as well as some of the latest research on how trees communicate with each other. 1:30-3:30 pm. Free/pwyc, suggested donation of $2-$5 per person.

highparknaturecentre.com/2/family-nature-walks