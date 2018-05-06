Trek For Teens Fashion Show
Hart House 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
The Trek for Teens Fashion Show is an annual event which showcases Toronto youth's creative talents through art and on the runway. The theme of this year's event is "Empower". This is a fun and creative opportunity to give back to the community, as all proceeds raised will support homeless youth in Toronto. 7:30 pm. $25-$40. Pre-register.
Hart House 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
