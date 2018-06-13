Tunirrusiangit: Kenojuak Ashevak and Tim Pitsiulak

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

Tunirrusiangit: Kenojuak Ashevak and Tim Pitsiulak explores the enduring legacy of two of the biggest names in Inuit art. Curated by a team of Inuit artists and curators, the exhibition presents a dynamic vision of contemporary Inuit life through 111 drawings, sketches and rare works on paper from both artists. Jun 16-Aug 12. Included w/ general admission ($11-$19.50).

Info
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
Art
