Tunirrusiangit: Kenojuak Ashevak and Tim Pitsiulak explores the enduring legacy of two of the biggest names in Inuit art. Curated by a team of Inuit artists and curators, the exhibition presents a dynamic vision of contemporary Inuit life through 111 drawings, sketches and rare works on paper from both artists. Jun 16-Aug 12. Included w/ general admission ($11-$19.50).