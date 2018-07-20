Two Medieval Fabliaux

Poculi Ludique Societas presents Dame Sirith (13th century), which tells the story of a love-lorn clerk, the married woman he yearns after, and the clever old woman who helps him get what he wants.

Pneuma Ensemble present their "director's cut" of Chaucer's Nun's Priest's Tale, together with two earlier "Rooster and Fox" fables, in original languages, with period musical accompaniment.

Jul 20-21, Fri 8 pm, Sat 2 and 8 pm. $15, stu/srs $10.