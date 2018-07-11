Urban Bat Walk
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Explore High Park's amazing and mysterious bat populations. Using hand-held bat detectors, we will listen for bats' ultrasonic calls, explore their habitat, behaviour and favourite foods as they swoop and loop during their evening, mid-air forage. 8:30-10 pm. Free. Suggested donation of $2-$5 per person.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events