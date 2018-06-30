VR Filmmaking Workshop and Pop-Up VR Cinema

Parkway Forest Park 80 Parkway Forest, Toronto, Ontario

Arts in the Parks brings free, family-friendly arts events and activities to a park near you. Kids ages 8 and up are invited to join Toasterlab for a VR filmmaking workshop, pop-up VR cinema, and the launch of an app that geolocates their films throughout the park. 10 am-4 pm. Free.

Info
Parkway Forest Park 80 Parkway Forest, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
