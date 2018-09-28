Masters Of Our Own Home: Estonia At 100

Vabamu Occupations and Freedom Museum travelling exhibit, located in the Tartu College parking lot, 9 Madison Avenue. Sep 28-Oct 4, 24hrs/day. Free.

The enormous exhibit will be displayed in four large cities in North America to celebrate Estonia 100 with communities of Estonians abroad and local residents. The exhibit pavilion is compiled of 244 panels each one telling a small part of Estonia's colourful and exciting history. vemu.ca