Portrait Unveiling – Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia (1901-18). Unveiling of a painting by Veronica Kvassetskaia-Tsyglan, commissioned by art collector Dr. Jim Watt. 7:30: Cash bar reception. 8:00 Talk by historian James A.S. Thompson on the Grand Duchess Anastasia, the Romanov family and the Russian Revolution (March 8-November 7, 1917). M.C. is Tim Kachurov, artistic director of the Toronto Theatre Academy. Advance registration required. 7 pm, Nov 14. Free.