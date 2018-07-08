Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Performance of Khayal Gayaki, North Indian classical singing, with renowned vocalist Vidushi Kankana Banerjee from Mumbai, India. Taking its name from the Arabic word meaning “imagination,” the Khayal Gayaki genre of singing is elevated by the instrumental sounds of the esraj (played by Rattan Bhamrah) and tabla (played by Gurinder Singh). 5 pm. $25.
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
