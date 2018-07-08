Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh

Google Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Performance of Khayal Gayaki, North Indian classical singing, with renowned vocalist Vidushi Kankana Banerjee from Mumbai, India. Taking its name from the Arabic word meaning “imagination,” the Khayal Gayaki genre of singing is elevated by the instrumental sounds of the esraj (played by Rattan Bhamrah) and tabla (played by Gurinder Singh). 5 pm. $25.

Info
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
Google Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Vidushi Kankana Banerjee w/ Rattan Bhamrah & Gurinder Singh - 2018-07-08 17:00:00