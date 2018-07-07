WSquad Launch

Open to all women interested in advancing their careers, starting or growing their businesses or becoming empowered with the help of a kickass network. You will walk away inspired, full of positivity and with real take aways on how to improve and empower immediately. 10 am-4 pm. $135.

If you're interested in applying for a chance to win $5000 - click this link and get on it. https://goo.gl/forms/qCSDZQu79LJvNF6f1