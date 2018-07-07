WSquad Launch

Spacebar Coworking 6725 Millcreek, Unit 1, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 5V3

Open to all women interested in advancing their careers, starting or growing their businesses or becoming empowered with the help of a kickass network. You will walk away inspired, full of positivity and with real take aways on how to improve and empower immediately. 10 am-4 pm. $135. 

If you're interested in applying for a chance to win $5000 - click this link and get on it. https://goo.gl/forms/qCSDZQu79LJvNF6f1

Spacebar Coworking 6725 Millcreek, Unit 1, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 5V3 View Map
647-984-8242
