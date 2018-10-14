Walk Together Children – A Cross Cultural Concert Celebration
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Musicians, dancers, and other artists from African, Jewish and Muslim diasporas unite in sharing their cultural traditions. Soprano Denise Williams headlines an afternoon of songs of joy, longing, inspiration and humour in many languages. 3 pm. $$55; children/stu/srs/freelance artists $30. In the George Weston Recital Hall.
Group & Family rates available
