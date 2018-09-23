Walk Together Children: A Symposium

Baker Tran Centre 226 Geary, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2C3

Soprano Denise Williams hosts a preview of the upcoming Walk Together Children concert (Oct 14), featuring African, Jewish and Muslim music. Meet and hear some of the artists, discuss the project, and learn some of the songs. 3-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/315872255632184 // walktogetherchildren2018@gmail.com

Baker Tran Centre 226 Geary, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2C3
