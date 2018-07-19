Watercolour Jazz - A Night at the Theatre

Wychwood Theatre 76 Wychwood, Toronto, Ontario

Watercolour Jazz duo announces their first live painting & music performance and art show titled “Hour of The Wolf”. The event is based on the idea of merging piano-driven chamber pop (Anastasia Minster) and expressive painting in the style of magical realism (Ksenia Sapunkova). The show consists of seven large original canvases inspired by Anastasia's album and live painting & music performance. 6:30 pm. $15. 

