Wavelength Music Talks - Nick Smash on '80s Toronto Post-Punk

Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario

Author and post punk musician Nick Smash will present an illustrated talk on Toronto's post-punk scene 1979-1984. He is the author of Alone and Gone: The Story of Toronto's Post Punk Underground, 1979-1984 (2014). Presented by Wavelengths. 7 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT343771&R=EVT343771

Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
416-393-7746
