Wheels On The Danforth Street Festival
Oakridge Park 3459 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M1L 1C9
Street festival with outdoor film screening of Back To The Future on Friday night (6-11pm), plus car shows, kids' play zone, bicycle festival, food and entertainment at Danforth Avenue & Danforth Road on Saturday from 11 am-11 pm. The Two Fours play playing roots, rock, rockabilly, country, R&B, and blues, Aug 17 at 12:30 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals