The Collective Space 221 Sterling, unit 5, Toronto, Ontario

White Elephant is a 60-minute, multidisciplinary, immersive dance installation. The performance space is covered with bubble wrap and strategically placed microphones and accompanying speakers to augment the movements of the five dancers. White Elephant explores the fragility of the existence and memory. Oct 5 at 8 pm. $15, tickets at universe.com

