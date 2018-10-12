White Elephant
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
White Elephant is a 60 minute multi-disciplinary, immersive dance installation. The performance space is covered with bubble wrap, strategically placed microphones and accompanying speakers to augment the movements of the five dancers. White Elephant explores the fragility of existence and memory. Oct 12 at 8 pm. $15. universe.com
Info
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2 View Map
Stage
Dance