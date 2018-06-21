Women From The Future

Roles 4 Women presents a new performance work that merges stand-up comedy with storytelling, ancestral investigations, experimental sound and visuals, and space. Starring Catherine Falkner, Tina Pearson, Wendi Smallwood and Liz Solo. Previews Jun 21, opens Jun 22 and runs to Jun 24, Thu-Sat 8 pm. $15-$25, preview pwyc. Talk back with the artists: following Saturday June 23rd performance.

www.factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/wftf