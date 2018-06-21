Women From The Future

to Google Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00

Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2

Roles 4 Women presents a new performance work that merges stand-up comedy with storytelling, ancestral investigations, experimental sound and visuals, and space. Starring Catherine Falkner, Tina Pearson, Wendi Smallwood and Liz Solo. Previews Jun 21, opens Jun 22 and runs to Jun 24, Thu-Sat 8 pm. $15-$25, preview pwyc. Talk back with the artists:  following Saturday June 23rd performance.

www.factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/wftf

Info
Factory Theatre 125 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2R2 View Map
Stage
Theatre
to Google Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Women From The Future - 2018-06-21 20:00:00