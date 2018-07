Comedians are roasted, but not by the host. That’s where a team of writers comes in. Hosted by Todd Van Allen, comics Brian Coughlin, Joey Harlem, Marito Lopez, Tamara Shevon and Collin Sideris face the roast-style wrath of writers Derek Forgie, Tracy Hamilton and John Mostyn. 7 pm. $10. www.comedybar.ca