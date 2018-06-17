Yorkville Exotic Car Show
Manulife Centre 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5
The Bloor-Yorkville area welcomes everyone to the 8th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show on Father’s Day, June 17 from noon to 5 pm along the Mink Mile. This family event is free and open to the public (donations to Prostate Cancer Canada welcome). Bloor Street West will be closed to traffic between Avenue Road and Bay Street.
Info
Manulife Centre 55 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1A5 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events