You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night

This night of dancing and drag brings together an all-star cast to compete in the ultimate lip sync battle. Our four winners Bon Bon Bontemps, Devine Darlin, Priyanka, and Beardra Bidness compete for your votes to win the All-Star crown. With pop and throwback hits being played by DJ Maggy.and DJ Johnny B Goode 10:30 pm. $7 before 11:30 pm, $10 after.