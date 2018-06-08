You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night

to Google Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 iCalendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

This night of dancing and drag brings together an all-star cast to compete in the ultimate lip sync battle. Our four winners Bon Bon Bontemps, Devine Darlin, Priyanka, and Beardra Bidness compete for your votes to win the All-Star crown. With pop and throwback hits being played by DJ Maggy.and DJ Johnny B Goode 10:30 pm. $7 before 11:30 pm, $10 after.

Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Pride
Under $10
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
416-910-5213
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00 iCalendar - You Better Work: Lip Sync Battle and Rupaul Tribute Night - 2018-06-08 22:30:00